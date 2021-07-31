Belgrade Bandits win late against Mission Valley to advance in Class A tournament By Chronicle Staff Jul 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Belgrade Bandits won their second game at the Montana Class A Legion baseball state tournament on Saturday, keeping their season alive for another day.A sacrifice bunt from Cooper VanLuchene in the top of the seventh was misplayed by the Mission Valley shortstop, allowing teammate Connor Reid to score the go-ahead run in a 3-2 victory in Havre.Belgrade’s offense was quiet for much of the game — the Bandits recorded just four hits — but the team executed small ball to perfection with the season on the line. Reid doubled to center field to lead off the seventh inning, and Brody Jacksha put down a sacrifice bunt to get him to third. After fouling off the first pitch he saw, VanLuchene got his own bunt attempt down. His ball in play led to an error in the field and gave him enough time to reach second and Reid to score with little trouble. Two groundouts followed him to end that half of the inning.In the bottom half, Bandits pitcher Coby Richards continued his strong day on the mound with two strikeouts and a groundout to protect the lead and end the game.Mission Valley’s season ended with the loss, but Belgrade advanced to play a game at noon Sunday against the loser of Saturday evening’s undefeated semifinal matchup between Gallatin Valley and Glacier. Following a loss to Laurel to open the tournament on Thursday, Belgrade bounced back with an 8-6 win over Havre on Friday. In Saturday’s game, Richards kept the Bandits afloat by allowing just the two runs (one earned) in seven full innings. He scattered seven hits and walked two while striking out nine. Richards also had a single in the fourth inning.Back-to-back singles by the Mariners with one out in the second inning brought home the game’s first run. Two Belgrade errors aided in the score. Lane Neill tied the game in the top of the third, however, with a two-out double that scored Keaton Carter.The Bandits took a brief lead in the top of the fifth inning. Aidan Kulbeck singled with two outs, stole second and third and came home on an error by Mission Valley’s catcher. That 2-1 lead didn’t last long, as the Mariners answered in the bottom half with a pair of singles and an RBI groundout to tie the game once more. Both teams went down in order in the sixth, setting the stage for VanLuchene’s winner in the seventh.Belgrade’s four hits — from Kulbeck, Reid, Richards and Neill — provided just enough offense for the Bandits to advance. Carter also drew a walk in the third inning, but aside from those instances and VanLuchene reaching in the seventh, the Bandits managed a victory with just a small handful of baserunners. Collectively, they struck out seven times against Mission Valley’s pitcher, but they survived to see another day.The Bandits went 3-1 against Glacier this season, with all games coming in May. Belgrade split the regular season series against Gallatin Valley 2-2, but the Bandits did beat the Outlaws two more times in the South district tournament last week to earn the district’s top seed for the state tournament. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Belgrade Bandits Connor Reid Inning Baseball Sport Coby Richards Groundout Sacrifice Bunt Tournament Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Belgrade Bandits outduel Gallatin Valley in Southern A Tournament semifinals Belgrade Bandits fall in first game at state Belgrade Bandits top Gallatin Valley, earn South's top seed for state Belgrade Bandits stave off elimination at state Coby Richards helps push Belgrade Bandits forward at district tournament