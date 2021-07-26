Belgrade Bandits top Gallatin Valley, earn South's top seed for state By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Jul 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Belgrade won the Southern A District Tournament championship Sunday in Livingston. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Belgrade shortstop Lane Neill dives for a ball Sunday against Gallatin Valley in the Southern A District Tournament championship game. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIVINGSTON — Not much fazes Belgrade’s players, and after falling into an early two-run deficit Sunday, they maintained their composure at Jack Weimer Memorial Park.The Bandits rallied with four runs in the bottom of the first, and then added four more in the third, en route to defeating Gallatin Valley 8-2 in the Southern A District Tournament championship game.The performance capped a perfect weekend for top-seeded Belgrade, which stretched its win streak to 14 heading into state. “This feels great. It just feels like we’re doing our business this year,” senior outfielder/pitcher Coby Richards said. “I think all season we’ve been expected to do this and it feels good that we got it done today.”It’s the second consecutive district title for Belgrade, which enters next week’s state Class A tournament in Havre as the South’s No. 1 seed.“I’ve said it for years, and I believe it wholeheartedly, I think this conference is good,” Bandits manager Johnny Graham said. “To come out of this conference on top one year let alone back-to-back is an accomplishment. So I’m proud of these guys. They got it done.”The Bandits (46-17) finished 4-0 in the tournament and outscored their opponents 34-5. They only trailed once the entire weekend after Gallatin Valley scored twice in the top of the first in the championship game.Trevor Doud and Isaac Richardson drew back-to-back walks for the Outlaws, and scored on an error and sacrifice fly, respectively.But Belgrade strung together four consecutive hits to begin the bottom half of the first, including back-to-back doubles by Kash Fike and Richards to take a 3-2 lead. Then Payton Burman singled to left to drive in Richards before Gallatin Valley turned an inning-ending double play.“Came out today and scored a couple in the first and then I thought we got away from our approach after that when they came out and hit some balls off the fence,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “Give credit to them, they were ready to swing it in the bottom of the first and jumped on us a little bit.”That offensive response helped Evan Hamberger settle in on the mound. The Belgrade southpaw scattered four hits and struck out six in five innings of work, and then Gavin Waters did not allow a hit in relief.“He settled down, he’s tough. He doesn’t get hit hard and he hasn’t all year nor has Gavin,” Graham said. “They fill that strike zone up.”The Outlaws (50-21) did get a pair of hits in the second, including a double by Brady Jones, but the offense sputtered from there. Belgrade turned a double play in the frame and then capitalized on a couple of errors in the third to break the game open. After Richards had singled, Conner Reid reached base after a fly ball to center that was misplayed. Burman then placed a perfect bunt along the third base line to load the bases with no outs.After Cooper VanLuchene popped out, Keaton Carter laid down another sacrifice bunt. But the throw to first was off target, and when the dust had settled three Bandits had scored on the error and Carter was standing on third.Carter scored the game’s final run on another sacrifice bunt by Alex Casas.“We kept our composure in the first inning, and we came out with base hits and smart base running,” Richards said. “We got the squeezes down too, that was nice.”Hamberger helped slam the door shut by striking out four of the seven batters he faced between the fourth and fifth innings, while Waters added three more strikeouts in relief.Graham credited the entire team for remaining positive following the bumpy start.“I think they do a pretty good job of staying focused and staying in control and just trying to play the game hard, fast and right regardless of the score and situation,” he said. “To do that I think there’s a lot of trust there, trust themselves and trust each other.”Lane Neill and Richards were each 2 for 3, and the Bandits finished with nine hits. Josh Wisecarver was 2 for 3 for the Outlaws.While Belgrade punched its ticket to state with a 5-2 victory against the Outlaws in Saturday’s undefeated semifinal, Gallatin Valley clinched its berth Sunday morning. Mayson Shively scattered five hits and struck out 12 in a 10-1 rout of Butte in the consolation game.“Had a couple hiccups, but I thought we played really well,” Scott said. “Had some good approaches at the plate and got their pitcher’s pitch count up, so it was good.”Cyrus Richardson was 2 for 4 with a double, while Doud also had a pair of hits and Brandon Beedie was 1 for 3 with a double.“I was happy with how we competed today,” Scott said. “ These guys could have rolled over real fast after having a couple rough days, but I thought we came out with Butte ready to play this morning and did what we needed to do to get to state.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 