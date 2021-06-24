The Belgrade Bandits lost their first game of the Treasure State Showdown Wednesday with an extra-innings heartbreaker against the Reno (Nevada) Knights.
The contest was tied through seven innings, but an eight-run eighth inning gave the Knights a lopsided 9-1 win in what had previously been a hotly contested game.
In the top of the eighth, Reno took advantage of four hits, two walks, an error, a sacrifice fly and a passed ball to strike for eight runs and create some much-needed separation.
The Bandits went down in order in the bottom half to end the game.
Belgrade managed four hits, the last one coming in the bottom of the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh, the Bandits loaded the bases after back-to-back errors to start the inning, followed by an intentional walk. The next three batters got out without managing to get a runner in.
Both teams scored their first runs in the second inning. Reno tallied two singles with one out. With two outs, two more singles followed for a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom half, leadoff hitter Conner Reid was hit by a pitch and Dyson Kinnaman came in as a courtesy runner. He scored on a double from Brody Jacksha, who was thrown out while trying to advance to third. Coby Richards, Kash Fike and Lane Neill had Belgrade’s three other hits in the game.
Belgrade’s Cooper Vanluchene took the hard-luck loss after pitching 7 ⅓ innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and one walk. He struck out six. Fike relieved him and earned the final two outs but not before allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk. He struck out one.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.