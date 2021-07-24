top story Belgrade Bandits outduel Gallatin Valley in Southern A Tournament semifinals By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Jul 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Belgrade’s Cooper VanLuchene delivers a pitch Saturday against Gallatin Valley at Jack Weimer Memorial Field in Livingston. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Gallatin Valley second baseman Trevor Doud fields the throw from home as Belgrade’s Aidan Kulbeck dives into the bag on a stolen base attempt Saturday in Livingston. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Belgrade catcher Connor Reid tags out Gallatin Valley’s Isaac Richardson on a play at the plate Saturday at Jack Weimer Memorial Field in Livingston. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Gallatin Valley’s Patrick Dietz delivers a pitch Saturday against Gallatin Valley at Jack Weimer Memorial Field in Livingston. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIVINGSTON — Cooper VanLuchene did just enough on the mound to keep Gallatin Valley off balance Saturday, and his defense did the rest.The Belgrade pitcher scattered eight hits and struck out seven in leading the Bandits to a 5-2 victory in the undefeated semifinal at the Southern A District Tournament at Jack Weimer Memorial Park.“He was outstanding,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “He was definitely throwing all of his pitches when he wanted to and he stays so composed.” Belgrade (44-17) twice turned double plays get to out of jams and overcame five errors to return to the district championship game for a second consecutive season. Three of those miscues occurred in the top of the seventh, but the Outlaws were only able to produce one run.“We had a chance. If we picked out a couple pitches and make Cooper look at it a little more, then I think we had a chance,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “Cooper did good, and he’s a hell of a pitcher. I thought we had good at-bats against him and they made some good plays on double plays, and they made the routine plays and we didn’t at times.”Gallatin Valley committed three errors with two coming in the sixth. That’s when Belgrade stretched a slim one-run lead to four.Graham credited his team for putting the ball in play and creating pressure situations for the Outlaws.“If we don’t put the ball in play there isn’t a possibility (for something) to take place,” he said. “Put the ball in play and there is a possibility.”Dyson Kinnaman drew a lead off walk and then Kash Fike reached base on a grounder that second baseman Trevor Doud was able to knock down and keep in the infield. But on the next at-bat, pitcher Patrick Dietz fielded a sacrifice bunt by Coby Richards and overthrew to first, and two runs scored on the error. After Richards stole second, he scored on a grounder by Conner Reid to short. Brody Ayers made the play, but slipped while attempting to make a throw and Richards scored while Reid was safe at first.“That’s been our IQ. We make mistakes, we give teams outs, we lose baseball games,” Scott said. “I thought we did a really good job early in the game, and Pat and Cooper were going pitch for pitch and I thought it was good. We make a couple miscues in that last inning and let them go ahead and stretch the lead a little bit.”Dietz retired the first six batters he faced and wound up allowing 10 hits and striking out eight. But Belgrade scored first when Payton Burman led off the third with a single and then scored on an error.The Outlaws answered in the fourth following back-to-back singles by Cyrus Richardson and Ayers. Richardson later scored from third on a groundout by Bo Hays.Belgrade regained the lead in the bottom half of the frame following back-to-back singles by Reid and Brody Jacksha with two outs. Reid wound up scoring from second when third baseman Isaac Richardson unsuccessfully attempted to backhand a grounder down the third base line by Burman.While the top of the seventh was nerve-racking after the Outlaws had the game-tying run at the plate, Graham credited his team for stretching the lead in the sixth.“(It was) enormous just to create some separation,” he said. “Both our programs, rivalry and all that, we respect each other and how each other play. They’re good. So creating separation I thought was huge.”Gallatin Valley (49-20) will play either Bozeman A or Butte in the consolation game at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the championship game and would need to beat the Bandits twice to win the title.“This group’s been there before,” Scott said. “They know what they have to do, so there’s really nothing that I can tell them to get them ready for tomorrow and what’s at stake tomorrow morning.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrick Dietz Double Play Baseball Sport Belgrade Gallatin Valley Coby Richards Out Duwayne Scott Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Belgrade Bandits leading Class A South as season nears end Belgrade Bandits begin district tournament with convincing win Coby Richards helps push Belgrade Bandits forward at district tournament Belgrade Bandits outduel Gallatin Valley in Southern A Tournament semifinals Belgrade earns top-four finish at Treasure State Showdown