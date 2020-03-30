The Belgrade Bandits were slated to begin practice last week. But like every other sports team, the season is in limbo as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.
Bandits manager Johnny Graham was expecting to have a solid three weeks of practice before the team’s season opener April 18 but has been forced to wait and see what happens. And as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Gallatin County and around the state, Montana’s American Legion board has closely been monitoring the situation.
“We’re kind of at the mercy of the legion board. It sounds like they’re going to get back together every two weeks and take a fresh look at this thing and then go from there,” Graham said. “I’m happy about that. I guess the other option is that they shut the whole thing down completely, so at least this leaves the door open.”
Legion baseball isn’t associated with the MHSA but has followed a similar path by suspending operations. Once given the all clear, Graham noted things will happen fast.
“I think we could get up and be ready to go pretty quick, but in terms of team defensive and team offensive concepts, we’re going to be late,” he said. “That’s just going to be the case with no practice.”
The legion board is expected to meet again late this week, Graham said, and the possibility of a shortened season appears likely.
“I think that is a possibility, I think it’s a very real possibility at least from what I’ve heard,” Graham said. “If we can get any type season, that’s a small victory, and so even if that means starting in late May or even early June.”
With a late start, team schedules would likely need to be revamped, including conference games. Graham was unsure how that would be handled.
As for the present, the Belgrade coaching staff is simply trying to keep players active at home while still complying with social distancing guidelines.
“That’s the tricky thing. We have to follow all these guidelines and stuff, so for the most part they’re cooped up and sheltered in their own homes,” Graham said. “... But again, we have to remind the guys of what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO (World Health Organization) and federal government and local government are asking us to do, too. Hopefully guys are doing stuff on their own to get ready, but anything requiring the team to get together hasn’t even been thought of because we’re not allowed to do it.”
Belgrade won the regular-season crown a year ago in the Southern A conference but was upset at the district tournament and failed to advance to state. A fairly young team returns this spring, and Graham noted the players have already lost valuable time on the diamond.
“With how young we are, we sure could use this time. But that’s out of our hands, so more or less we’re trying to respond the best that we can and control our response the best that we can, and make it as productive and positive as possible,” he said. “And I think our guys, even though they’re younger, are pretty dedicated.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.