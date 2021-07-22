top story Belgrade Bandits begin district tournament with convincing win By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Jul 22, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Belgrade’s Brody Jacksha is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run Thursday against Livingston at the Southern A District Tournament at Jack Weimer Memorial Park. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Buy Now Belgrade’s Kash Fike fires in a pitch Thursday against Livingston at the Southern A District Tournament at Jack Weimer Memorial Park. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIVINGSTON — All season, Belgrade manager Johnny Graham has preached consistency and playing the right way to his team. Thus, there was little concern through two innings of action Thursday with just a two-run lead.Coach and players were confident success was looming. Belgrade tallied 14 runs in the third and fourth innings in a first-round rout of Livingston at the Southern A District Tournament.“We knew that we couldn’t just show up to play,” Bandits pitcher Kash Fike, who earned the win on the mound, said. “You really can’t do that with anybody, but we kept our heads on straight and we did break away.” Fike struck out 13 and tossed a two-hitter in leading the No. 1-seeded Bandits to a 16-0 win against No. 8 Livingston at Jack Weimer Memorial Park. He also hit a three-run homer — his ninth of the season — in the fourth.“I felt like I had pretty good command,” Fike said. “I was just filling up the zone and the game was just on my side today.”Belgrade (43-17) will play No. 5 Dillon (22-22) in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Friday. The Cubs defeated No. 4 Helena 13-2 in other first-round action.“We got to play the game right. We got to play the game hard,” Graham said. “And we’ll see how it goes.” Fike struck out the side in the third and fifth innings but did get into trouble in the fourth. He gave up a leadoff single and then a walk before striking out the next three batters.“I just kept my confidence. I try not to get in my own head,” Fike said. “Keep throwing strikes and let the game play itself out.”After scoring a run in the first and second, the Bandits loaded the bases in the third. A bases-clearing double by Cooper VanLuchene made it 5-0, and then he scored on a single by Aidan Kulbeck.Belgrade loaded the bases twice in the fourth en route to scoring 10 runs. A triple by Kulbeck drove in three, while Brody Jacksha and Fike each homered in the frame.“We were hitting balls hard,” Graham said. “If we do that, we’re going to find hits out of the deal.”The Bandits finished with 15 hits and stole a handful of extra bases with aggressive base running. Coby Richards and Connor Reid got into scoring position in the third after a bobble in the outfield, and Reid turned a single into a double in the fourth.“I didn’t tell them anything (about running aggressively). I just said, ‘Play the way we’ve been trained.’ Play the way we like to play, which is that,” Graham said. “And I think the kids like playing hard, and I think they just enjoy hustling, so they stayed the course.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnny Graham Kash Fike Sport Baseball Belgrade Homer Single Connor Reid Win Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Belgrade Bandits leading Class A South as season nears end Belgrade Bandits begin district tournament with convincing win Belgrade earns top-four finish at Treasure State Showdown