A Beginners Guide to Composting

Adding food scraps and other organic materials to a compost pile helps reduce landfill waste, which is good for the planet. Compost also naturally enriches soil which helps your garden grow without using potentially toxic pesticides. Plus, the microbes released in compost help prevent deadly pathogens which can harm crops. Many people don’t compost because they think the process is too timely or complex. The good news is that composting is easier than you think! Follow these simple tips to get started.
Pick a Compost Location
The first thing you need to do is pick an easily accessible location to build your compost pile. You can gather compost materials in a bin indoors or a green area in the backyard. Metal trash cans make excellent collection receptacles, or you can buy a ready-made compost bin at a local home improvement center. Like sorting recyclables in bins, keep a collection bucket at a convenient place in the kitchen to gather food scraps and other waste materials that will fill the compost pile.
For an outdoor pile, choose a shady, dry spot away from tree roots, and ensure it’s near your garden and a water source. Unfortunately, spreading roots can strip nutrients out of compost. To help organic materials break down, position the pile so that sunlight heats the ingredients a few hours each day.
Furthermore, when you place the pile, remove any grass growing around it and then dig down a few inches to use the deep soil as a base. You’ll want to really “brew” your materials to achieve optimum benefits. Agood general pile size is a 3-ft. square base by 3 ft. high. To make it look nice, you can enclose the pile with garden fencing.
Gathering Ingredients
To grow a robust compost pile, start by collecting an equal mix of “green” and “brown” materials. Good green materials include vegetable and fruit scraps, grass clippings, plant prunings, teabags, and coffee grounds. Brown materials include branches, twigs, dead leaves, sawdust, and straw. Add water frequently to keep the heap moist. You can also mix in alfalfa meal to activate the composting process and shred or break up scraps so they will decompose faster. Remember to keep the pile from drying out along the way, as this will stop the compost from decomposing.
Leave These Ingredients Out of a Compost Pile
Adding the wrong items to a compost pile can attract rodents, other pests, and generate foul odors. Therefore, you should alwaysleave the following ingredients out of your heap:
Diseased or insect-infested plants
Cat or dog feces and cat litter
Grease, fat, lard, and cooking oil
Black walnut tree leaves and twigs
Meat and/or fish bones and scraps
Dairy products of all kinds, including milk, sour cream, butter, yogurt, and eggs
Yard trimmings that are treated with chemical pesticides
Coal or charcoal ash
‘Cooking’ and Managing the Compost Pile
To build, “cook,” and maintain your compost pile for optimal use in the garden, churn or mix the collection about once a week with a pitchfork, garden rake, or shovel. Keep adding and layering green and brown ingredients in equal amounts, and be sure to shred larger scraps to help them break down more easily.
Again, moistening the pile regularly - especially as you add new dry materials - is essential to keep materials from getting dry. You can also cover the pile with a tarp to trap moisture.
Compost “cooking” times vary – it could take several weeks and maybe months for the mixture to peak. You’ll know the compost is ready when the bottom materials are really dark – almost black – and have a soil-like sort of spongy texture.
Spreading Your Final Compost Blend
Just spread your final compost blend into your flower beds and through your garden to enrich and improve soil quality, curb weed production, and keep the soil moist. More importantly, fortifying your garden with homemade compost will reduce or eliminate the need to use harmful chemical fertilizers and pesticides.
Overall, this is a win-win for you, the garden, your harvest, and the planet!
