Heptathlete Anna Hall isn’t one to hold back her emotions. Those grimaces or dances reveal her precise thoughts about a particular jump, throw or run.

She’s an open book, too — with her journal. The reigning world bronze medalist encourages her coaches to scan her entries for insight into her workout mindset (the doodles happen to be a nice bonus).

The fun-loving, candy-chomping 22-year-old from Colorado who labels herself a “big goofball” is emerging as the next big name in track and field. She might even be the one to break Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s nearly 35-year-old world heptathlon record.


