Braves Phillies Baseball
Buy Now

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia Phillies fever soaring and helped carry them to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night.

Harper added an RBI double as Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup against the reigning World Series champs. The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday.

The Phillies and a sellout crowd of 45,538 fans waited 11 mostly miserable years -- 4,025 days, to be exact -- to host a playoff game again at Citizens Bank Park.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you