AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jordan Spieth was caught in such a whirlwind after winning the Masters eight years ago, whether it was winging his way to New York for television appearances or throwing out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game, that he never bothered to find a tailor for his green jacket.

Leave it to Augusta National, where every piece of the property is finely tailored, to take care of such details.

"I just had it everywhere and I never got it fixed," Spieth said Monday, "and I think they have done it since here, because the arms certainly fit a lot better. I left a little room just in case I put on a few pounds over the years."


