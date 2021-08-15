Financial tips
Creative Commons

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Get a job on campus or in town

That HBO Max subscription won’t pay for itself. Visit the Office of Career Services in the SUB basement to see job postings on the bulletin board. The hire-a-Bobcat interface on the MSU website has hundreds of local and on-campus jobs available to students. Bozeman’s Chamber of Commerce website is also a great resource for finding jobs in town.

Visit a campus finance coach

Need help figuring out how to pay bills? Does thinking about a FAFSA give you cold sweats? Financial coaches are available for appointments through the Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success and can help you manage your money in college. Visit their office in the SUB or email makechange@montana.edu to set up an appointment.

Take more classes

Get a job and take more classes? That’s crazy talk. But at MSU, taking any classes after you have enrolled in 12 credits is free, and is applicable up to 21 credits. But be wary, because the credits might be free, but the fees aren’t. Even so, by taking just three extra credits (one class) a semester, you could get a minor for (almost) free.

Check out a career fair

Though it may not have as many corn dog options as the Big Sky Country State Fair, the career fair at MSU can help you find the job of your dreams, or at least a sweet internship. The fair is held twice, in the fall and spring semester, and offers a wide variety of different options, with offerings from past fairs including pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline or the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Head to the MSU Fieldhouse this October with resume in hand and wearing your swankiest business clothes.

Create a budget

Budgets matter. Knowing how much money you have and how much you need to spend on bills and other things (like food) can help keep your mind at ease. Some people allot themselves a certain amount of money per week. Pro-tip: regularly check your mobile banking app. The easiest way to make a budget is to make a table on Google Docs, and plug in dollar amounts and when things are due, how much you want to spend on fun things and how much you want to save.

Be wary of credit cards

Credit card companies often target young people. They know college students are more likely to be impulsive and irresponsible than older adults, and they tend to market heavily to that age group. Buying on credit and building up a credit score can be a very positive and important thing — that is, if you are certain you can pay off your bills. Many college students use debit cards or cosign with a parent. If you choose to sign up for a credit card, keep a close eye on your bank account and set a reminder about when to make payments. Falling down the deep hole of debt and interest is a slippery and unfortunate slope.

Find the free stuff

Who doesn’t want a free t-shirt? Colleges routinely offer up free things — like clothing, keychains, pancakes — at events on campus to increase student engagement, so why not take advantage of it? Checking out these events can also help you get some of that sweet, sweet ChampChange that you can use for prizes and raffles. Be sure to keep an eye on the MSU event calendar.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

— Chronicle Staff

Tags

Alyssa Mavor is a general assignment reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Recommended for you