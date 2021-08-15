Tips to survive on a student's budget Alyssa Mavor Aug 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Creative Commons Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a job on campus or in townThat HBO Max subscription won’t pay for itself. Visit the Office of Career Services in the SUB basement to see job postings on the bulletin board. The hire-a-Bobcat interface on the MSU website has hundreds of local and on-campus jobs available to students. Bozeman’s Chamber of Commerce website is also a great resource for finding jobs in town.Visit a campus finance coach Need help figuring out how to pay bills? Does thinking about a FAFSA give you cold sweats? Financial coaches are available for appointments through the Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success and can help you manage your money in college. Visit their office in the SUB or email makechange@montana.edu to set up an appointment.Take more classesGet a job and take more classes? That’s crazy talk. But at MSU, taking any classes after you have enrolled in 12 credits is free, and is applicable up to 21 credits. But be wary, because the credits might be free, but the fees aren’t. Even so, by taking just three extra credits (one class) a semester, you could get a minor for (almost) free.Check out a career fair Though it may not have as many corn dog options as the Big Sky Country State Fair, the career fair at MSU can help you find the job of your dreams, or at least a sweet internship. The fair is held twice, in the fall and spring semester, and offers a wide variety of different options, with offerings from past fairs including pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline or the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Head to the MSU Fieldhouse this October with resume in hand and wearing your swankiest business clothes.Create a budgetBudgets matter. Knowing how much money you have and how much you need to spend on bills and other things (like food) can help keep your mind at ease. Some people allot themselves a certain amount of money per week. Pro-tip: regularly check your mobile banking app. The easiest way to make a budget is to make a table on Google Docs, and plug in dollar amounts and when things are due, how much you want to spend on fun things and how much you want to save.Be wary of credit cardsCredit card companies often target young people. They know college students are more likely to be impulsive and irresponsible than older adults, and they tend to market heavily to that age group. Buying on credit and building up a credit score can be a very positive and important thing — that is, if you are certain you can pay off your bills. Many college students use debit cards or cosign with a parent. If you choose to sign up for a credit card, keep a close eye on your bank account and set a reminder about when to make payments. Falling down the deep hole of debt and interest is a slippery and unfortunate slope.Find the free stuffWho doesn’t want a free t-shirt? Colleges routinely offer up free things — like clothing, keychains, pancakes — at events on campus to increase student engagement, so why not take advantage of it? Checking out these events can also help you get some of that sweet, sweet ChampChange that you can use for prizes and raffles. Be sure to keep an eye on the MSU event calendar. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe — Chronicle Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Economics Bank Credit Card Campus Finance Company Job Coach Office Website Career College Alyssa Mavor Alyssa Mavor is a general assignment reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Follow Alyssa Mavor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local People in Business for Aug. 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Students, Sunday, August 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Housing organization in Big Sky offers incentive for long-term rentals 2 hrs ago Gallatin County, Belgrade, Bozeman planning to work together on water infrastructure planning 2 hrs ago