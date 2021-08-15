How to graduate in four years By Chronicle Staff Alyssa Mavor Aug 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 An MSU graduation ceremony is shown in this file photo. MSU photo by Kelly Gorham Buy Now A Jake Jabs College of Business student celebrates Montana State University’s 124th commencement at the Fieldhouse. Kelly Gorham/Montana State University Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pick a major early onWhile this step is not required to graduate in four years, knowing what you want to major in early in college can help in a big way. Having a specific or even general idea of what you wish to focus on will lead you in the right direction toward taking classes needed for your degree. If you know what you want to do, don’t be afraid to declare early and find an adviser.Take general education requirements first Getting required core classes out of the way can help you focus on major-specific classes down the road. Additionally, taking a wide array of subjects in the beginning of your college career can help you narrow your interests and help you decide a major. Some of the general classes are also prerequisites for higher-level courses.Double dip core classesSome general education courses fulfill multiple core requirements, which allows students to knock out core requirements quicker and frees up time to take major-specific classes. For example, a student could take the introductory biochemistry class, which satisfies both the university’s research and natural science inquiry requirements in lieu of taking a course for each requirement. It’s possible for a student to complete up to three requirements in a single class.Meet with your adviser Advisers are your resource to use, so make sure to ask for help. Academic advisers can help you plan your schedule, talk about your college path and help you overcome bumps in the road. Try to meet with an adviser at least once a semester to stay on track for graduation.Load upDon’t shy away from signing up for a full load of courses. As a general rule, five classes a semester is a good way to set yourself on track for a four-year degree. However, it is important to pay attention to the number of credits offered per class, because some classes have more or less than the average of three credits. Try to take at least 15 credits a semester.Use your AP scoresDoing well on advanced placement tests in high school can give you a boost in college. Scoring a three or above on AP tests can earn you credit at MSU. Furthermore, some AP class-equivalent courses are prerequisites for higher level classes, which means you can take them earlier in college and not repeat something you have already learned. Be sure to send in your scores to the registrar to receive credit.Take advantage of summer classesAttending school in the summer might sound like a bore, but summer classes are a great way to further your progress toward a degree. Summer classes are typically shorter than their fall and spring counterparts and can help you efficiently work toward completing your major. For students who work or leave Bozeman for the summer, try an online class. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Chronicle Staff Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Class School Didactics University Adviser Education Ap Semester Equivalent Credit Summer Requirement Student Core Biochemistry Alyssa Mavor Alyssa Mavor is a general assignment reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Follow Alyssa Mavor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local People in Business for Aug. 15, 2021 1 hr ago Students, Sunday, August 15, 2021 1 hr ago Housing organization in Big Sky offers incentive for long-term rentals 1 hr ago Gallatin County, Belgrade, Bozeman planning to work together on water infrastructure planning 1 hr ago