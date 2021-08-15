Getting out: A guide to skiing and snowboarding around Bozeman Michael Wright Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now A pair of skiers head up to the top of the mountain in a ski lift during Bridger Bowl Ski Area’s opening day Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Gallatin County. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Buy Now A snowboarder reaches the bottom of the slope at Bridger Bowl Ski Area during opening day Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Gallatin County. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Buy Now Two skiers have their lunch outside the Jim Bridger Lodge while avoiding indoor crowds Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Bridger Ski Bowl. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Buy Now Two skiers wave from the lift during Bridger Bowl’s opening day Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Gallatin County. BRIDGER BOWL SKI AREA — A 30 minute drive from Bozeman, Bridger Bowl Ski Area is the closest ski area to Bozeman, boasting 2,000 acres of skiable terrain in the Bridger Range.Popular among locals and families, Bridger Bowl lies on leased Forest Service land and is run by a nonprofit. People can ride eight chair lifts, three surface lifts and, in some places, hike to access terrain. Bridger Bowl sees about 300 inches of snowfall a year on average. There is plenty of terrain for beginners and intermediate skiers on the lower mountain, but challenging expert terrain draws droves of experienced skiers to the upper mountain.A chunk of expert terrain called the “ridge” is ungroomed and only accessible by foot from the tops of Bridger and Schlasman’s lifts. Avalanche beacons are required to ascend the ridge and Schlasman’s lift. Shovels and probes are highly recommended. Season passes:-Adult season pass — $900 starting on Aug. 1 or $1,000 starting on Nov. 1.-Young adult season pass — $850 starting on Aug. 1 or $950 starting on Nov. 1.-Local’s pass (season pass with some blackout dates)— $600 for adults.BIG SKY RESORT — About an hour from Bozeman, opportunities abound for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels at Big Sky Resort.Fifteen percent of the terrain is geared toward beginners, 25% toward intermediate skiers, 42% for advanced skiers and 18% for experts. The ski area lies on, below and around the dramatic Lone Peak, which rises 11,166 feet up from the Madison Range. Visitors can ride 26 chair lifts and 12 surface lifts to access the resort’s 5,850 acres of skiable terrain.On average, over 400 inches of snow falls on the ski area per year. Expert, thrill-seeking skiers and snowboarders who sign in with patrol can ride the Big Couloir — a narrow run that drops 1,400 vertical feet from the Lone Peak Tram at a 35 to 50 degree pitch. Avalanche gear and an experienced partner are required to descend it. Season passes:-Black season pass (access to the mountain every day of the season) — Adult: $1,129 or Young Adult: $969Double black season pass (access to the mountain every day of the season with 10 days of access to the Tram) — Adult: $1,609 or Young Adult: $1,299CROSSCUT MOUNTAIN SPORTS CENTER — During the winter months, people who don’t want to downhill ski can cross-country ski, snowshoe or ride a fat bike through this 500-acre tract of private land just north of Bridger Bowl. There are about 30 miles of trails of varying difficulty levels.Season passes:Adult season pass: $200Student season pass: $180BACKCOUNTRY SKIING — For people who don't want to pay to ski or snowboard and are willing to put in a little more effort, great turns can be found in the mountain ranges that surround the Bozeman area — most notably, the Gallatin, Madison and Bridger ranges.Skiers and riders should always have a knowledgeable partner, the proper gear and sufficient avalanche training before heading into the backcountry. They should always check and assess forecasts from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center before venturing out. Michael Wright 