WWCup Sweden Spain Soccer

Spain's Olga Carmona is held aloft by a teammate after defeating Sweden in the Women's World Cup semifinals on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

 Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Spain will play for its first Women's World Cup championship after Olga Carmona's goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal.

Spain, which overcame last year's near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney.

The controversy surrounding Spain dates to last September, when 15 players signed a letter complaining about Vilda and the conditions for the the national team. Three of those players are on this World Cup team, and Vilda a day before the game against Sweden praised the Spanish federation for its support.


