Graham Branch, of Bozeman, has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Spring 2022 semester.

Sierra M. Bartsch, of Bozeman, graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Master of Business Administration degree after the spring 2022 semester.

