Mitchell Howard Sangl, of Bozeman, MT, has graduated from South Dakota State University with a Master of Science in SDSU’s Graduate School following the spring 2022 semester.
Madison Maki, of Bozeman, graduated from Bemidji State University with a master of business administration degree in business administration.
Kristie Mitchell, of Bozeman, graduated from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
Several area students earned a place on the Rock Mountain College Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
From Belgrade: Morgan Eatman, Stephanie Howard; Dominick Portnell.
From Big Timber: Cliff Weller.
From Bozeman: Ayla Embry, Emma Fox, Bennett Groneberg.
From Ennis: Landri Paladichuk.
From Gardiner: Kyndra Long.
From Livingston: Stormy Knerr, Abigail Kokot, Emily Schneller, John Waddell.
From Manhattan, Charlie Keith.
From Three Forks: Syndney Lane.
Elizabeth Gilbertson, of Belgrade, was named to the Dean’s List for the University of Mary, in Bismarck for the 2022 spring semester.
John Colson, of West Yellowstone, was named to the Wheaton College Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
