Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The University of Utah congratulates the following students:
Gregory Cullen, of Bozeman, earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Summer 2021.
Jessica Duquette, of Bozeman, earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree in Fall 2021.
Sarah Kinsey, of Bozeman, earned a Doctor of Medicine degree in Spring 2022.
Joshua Edelman, of Bozeman, earned a Bachelor of University Studies degree in Fall 2021 with an emphasis in Applied Design Entrepreneurship.
Joseph Brindle, of Bozeman, earned a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering in Fall 2021. Brindle also earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemical Engineering in Spring 2022.
Peter Vannatta, of Bozeman, earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry in Fall 2021.
Hunter Schmidt, of Bozeman, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in Spring 2022. Schmidt also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chinese in Spring 2022.
Megan Petitt, of Bozeman, earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Magna Cum Laude, in Design in Spring 2022.
Jack Bozarth, of Bozeman, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental and Sustainability Studies in Spring 2022 with an emphasis in Climate and Energy.
Lucas Lilly, of Bozeman, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, Magna Cum Laude, in Spanish Teaching in Spring 2022.
Favour Bright-Agindotan, of Bozeman, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech and Hearing Science in Spring 2022.
Jacie Meldrum, of Bozeman, earned a Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology in Spring 2022.
Teagen Bergquist, of Bozeman, was named to the Hamline University Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 term.
Evan Zwickey, of Bozeman, was named to the Honor List at Minnesota State University, Mankato for the 2022 Spring Semester.
Christopher D. Brayton, of Bozeman, was named to the University of Wyoming’s President’s Honor Roll for the 2022 Spring Semester.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.