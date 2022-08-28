Let the news come to you

Elizabeth Koprucki, of Belgrade, was among 24 students who were awarded a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies on Aug. 11.

Bonnie Dana, of Bozeman, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

