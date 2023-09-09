Let the news come to you

Evan Purl, Bozeman, was named to the Summer 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Daniel Lucia, Bozeman, was named to the Summer 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Kendra Keil, Manhattan, was named to the Summer 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.


