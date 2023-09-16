Let the news come to you

Aydan Paul, of Bozeman, was named to the University of Alabama Deans List for summer semester 2023.

Amy Szacilo, of Bozeman, received a Master of Science at the University of Alabama’s summer 2023 commencement.


Maggie Thomas, of Belgrade, received a Master of Library & Information Studies at the University of Alabama’s summer 2023 commencement.

