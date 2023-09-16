Aero

Aero is Pet of the Week!

He is a 7-year-old large mix who is a sweet and playful boy who loves a good toy. Stop by and see him today. HOV is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for adoptions.


Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

