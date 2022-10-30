Pet of the week

Suzie

Meet Suzie! Suzie is a 15 year old domestic shorthair. This sweet girl is ready to find her new home with you. To meet Suzie, visit the shelter between 12pm and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

As a reminder, HOV offers our Companion Cats for Seniors program! Anyone over the age of 62 receives a fee waved adoption for any adult cat (over the age of 6 months).


Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

