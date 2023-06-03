Reggie

Reggie is a little shy but oh so sweet. He is a 6 year old domestic longhair who loves being held and pet.

Stop by to meet him between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.


Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

