Schaefer

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Meet Schaefer! Schaefer is 6 years old. He is a large and very sweet boy who has lived with other pets. Stop by to meet him between 12pm and 5:30pm Tuesday through Sunday.


Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you