Holiday

Meet Holiday! She is a 4 year old medium mix. Holiday loves snacks and wants to give you all her affection! She is an energetic pup looking for a loving place to call home.

Stop by to meet her between 12pm and 5:30pm Tuesday through Sunday.


Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

