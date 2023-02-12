Horatio

Horatio

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Meet Horatio! He is a 15 year old domestic shorthair. Horatio is the sweetest boy looking for all day cuddles. He loves being brushed and pet. One of his favorite things is catnip!

Stop by to meet him between 12pm and 5:30pm Tuesday through Sunday.


Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you