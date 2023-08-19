Sushi Moo Moo
Meet Sushi Moo Moo! She is a 1-year-old who enjoys being pet and climbing on people. Food is also a favorite! Stop by to meet her between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.


Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

