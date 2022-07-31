Teva

Meet Zeva! Zeva is a 7 year old large mix. She is an energetic girl looking to find someone to love. She is playful and loves walks. She can’t wait to meet you!

To meet Zeva, visit the shelter between 12pm and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

