Meet Nacho! Nacho is a big, 4-year-old sweetheart. He loves people but especially ones that will lounge around with him all day. When he’s not cuddling, he loves to play fetch or go for walks.

To meet him, visit the shelter between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

