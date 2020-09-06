Meet Buck! Buck came to us as a stray so we do not know much about his history. What we do know about Buck is that he is a lover! He loves to hang out and get pets. He can be affectionate and loving. This chill guy is ready to find his new home.
If you would like to meet Buck, call us to today to schedule an appointment at (406) 388-9399.
You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.
