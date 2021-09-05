Pet of the Week, Sunday, September 5, 2021 Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Squash! Squash is a 3 year old domestic shorthair. She would be prefer to be the only cat in the home and loves attention. She also enjoys spending time outside as well as inside. If you would like to meet Squash, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Squash Shorthair Zoology Valley Pet Animal Shelter Cat Attention Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 5, 2021 1 hr ago Pool: Montana State's new head coach gave team confidence to nearly pull off upset 4 hrs ago Notebook: Montana State passes early, McCutcheon and Pickering stand out 4 hrs ago Prep roundup: Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball compete at Great Falls tournament; Hawks girls soccer beats Bison 4 hrs ago