Meet Squash! Squash is a 3 year old domestic shorthair. She would be prefer to be the only cat in the home and loves attention. She also enjoys spending time outside as well as inside. If you would like to meet Squash, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

