Meet Night Shade! He loves lounging in his hammock. He would do best as the only cat in the household but would enjoy living with kids. He has lived with dogs as well but was more fearful of them. He's a little nervous when new people visit but warm up to them overtime and enjoy attention once he gets to know you. Hiding under his blankets on the hammock and napping in the warm sun are his favorite! If you are looking for a relaxed but affectionate fur-friend, Night Shade your man! You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. *We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
