Pound Cake
Buy Now

Pound Cake

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Pound Cake! Her personality is as big as she is. She loves snacks and jumping onto laps. She can be independent but seeks attention when she wants it. She also enjoys being brushed. If you would like to meet Pound Cake, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you