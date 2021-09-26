Pet of the Week, Sunday, September 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pound Cake Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Pound Cake! Her personality is as big as she is. She loves snacks and jumping onto laps. She can be independent but seeks attention when she wants it. She also enjoys being brushed. If you would like to meet Pound Cake, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pound Cake Personality Snack Attention Valley Animal Shelter Pet Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards 3 hrs ago Climate action progressing at Montana State University 3 hrs ago New kitchen store and culinary classroom opens in Bozeman 3 hrs ago