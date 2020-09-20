Meet Scruffy! Scruffy is a friendly 6-year-old looking for his new home. He is declawed in the front. He is quiet and playful. He has lived indoors with kids, dogs and other cats. He also likes to hunt birds. If you would like to meet Scruffy, call us to set up an appointment at (406)388-9399.
You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.