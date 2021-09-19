Pet of the Week, Sunday, September 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Colter Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Colter! Colter is a 3 year old large mixed breed. He loves treats and fluffy squeaky toys! Colter also loves romping around fields, following his nose and watching birds. He does great on leash. He would do best in a home without children. If you would like to meet Colter, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colter Toys Agriculture Treat Great Breed Leash Valley Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Business briefs for Sept. 19. 2021 5 hrs ago Students, Sunday, September 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Gallatin County Commission advances high-speed internet project 5 hrs ago