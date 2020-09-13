Meet Ruger! This big boy is looking for a new, active home. He does well with some dogs and older children. He has lots of energy and needs a family who is able to cater to his needs. He is very smart and loves to play. If you would like to schedule an appointment to meet Ruger, call HOV at 388-9399.
You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
