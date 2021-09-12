Pet of the Week, Sunday, September 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Colter! Colter is a 3 year old large mixed breed. He loves treats and fluffy squeaky toys! Colter also loves romping around fields, following his nose and watching birds. He does great on leash. He would do best in a home without children. If you would like to meet Colter, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colter Toys Agriculture Treat Breed Great Leash Pet Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Sept. 12, 2021 1 hr ago Trump rule reversal expands protections for Montana waterways 1 hr ago Hawks girls win, boys place 2nd at Bozeman Invitational 8 hrs ago Three takeaways from Montana State's game against Drake 9 hrs ago