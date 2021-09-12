colter

Meet Colter! Colter is a 3 year old large mixed breed. He loves treats and fluffy squeaky toys! Colter also loves romping around fields, following his nose and watching birds. He does great on leash. He would do best in a home without children. If you would like to meet Colter, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday

