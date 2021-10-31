Pet of the Week, Sunday, October 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Josie Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Josie! Josie is a 6 year old spirited girl that loves people. She would do best in a home without children or other dogs. She will need a family who can give her special attention and training as she is deaf. She loves going on car rides! Josie is very smart and ready to find a home where she can run around and show off her tricks. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josie Zoology Animal Shelter Family Trick Dog Ride Pet Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Oct. 31, 2021 1 hr ago Students, Sunday, October 31, 2021 1 hr ago Local businesses, law enforcement work through nationwide ammunition shortage 1 hr ago Montana State volleyball falls in three sets to Northern Colorado 9 hrs ago