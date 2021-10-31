Pet of the Week, Sunday, October 31, 2021

Josie

Meet Josie! Josie is a 6 year old spirited girl that loves people. She would do best in a home without children or other dogs. She will need a family who can give her special attention and training as she is deaf. She loves going on car rides! Josie is very smart and ready to find a home where she can run around and show off her tricks.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

