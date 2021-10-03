Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Queenie! Queenie is a very sweet lady who like to sunbathe, take mid-day naps and snuggle with her people. When she’s excited she will even tap dance for you and wag her whole body. She would love to live in a mature household and she gets along with other dogs too! If you would like to meet Queenie, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you