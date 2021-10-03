Pet of the Week, Sunday, October 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Queenie! Queenie is a very sweet lady who like to sunbathe, take mid-day naps and snuggle with her people. When she’s excited she will even tap dance for you and wag her whole body. She would love to live in a mature household and she gets along with other dogs too! If you would like to meet Queenie, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Queenie Valley Animal Shelter Body Lady Tap Dance Pet Recommended for you Latest Local Business briefs for Oct. 3, 2021 1 hr ago People in business for Oct. 3, 2021 1 hr ago Students, Sunday, October 3, 2021 1 hr ago Prep roundup: Local soccer, volleyball teams enjoy success 5 hrs ago