Meet Lily! She is a senior lady looking for her new home! She is a quiet and independent girl that loves some attention. She was an indoor/outdoor cat in her previous home with free roam of the property, thanks to some cat doors! Outside time was a favorite activity of hers, so she could really do well in another indoor/outdoor home! She has lived with children, cats, and dogs! Dogs are her favorite, cats are okay, but she mostly keeps to herself and am aloof when it comes to kids.
Call Heart of the Valley to set up an appointment to meet Lily today! (406) 388-9399. You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.