Meet Molly! Molly is looking for new home with you! She is front declawed and a total couch potato! She has lived with kids and cats before and did well with both! She doesn't have any experience with dogs though. She loves catnip toys and is very lovable. Call Heart of the Valley to set up an appointment to meet her today! (406) 388-9399You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. *We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.