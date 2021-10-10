Pet of the Week, Sunday, October 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Artimus Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Artimus! Artimus loves to play Frisbee, enjoy his toys and snuggling. He does well with men, women and children and will give plenty of kisses. He would do best in an only pet home so that he can give you all of his love. He will be extra gentle when eating treats from your hand and would love to learn new things.If you would like to meet Artimus, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Artimus Snuggling Pet Toys Frisbee Men Valley Recommended for you Latest Local Bozeman School District's paraprofessionals are a critical need among staff shortages 5 hrs ago With recreational cannabis sales approaching, Bozeman takes a look at where the businesses can exist 5 hrs ago Business briefs for Oct. 10, 2021 6 hrs ago People in business for Oct. 10, 2021 6 hrs ago