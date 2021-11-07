Pet of the week, Sunday, November 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sneakers Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Sneakers! Sneakers is an 8 year old medium mix. He loves to run and explore! He is good on a leash and loves being by his friend’s side. He may be best as the only pet. He can get anxious sometimes so he would prefer to spend lots of time with his family. He loves cuddles too! One of his favorite activities is riding in the car because and looking out the window. If you would like to meet Sneakers, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sneaker Cuddle Pet Valley Animal Shelter Activity Friend Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Nov. 7, 2021 1 hr ago Montana State women showcases offensive depth, defensive might in exhibition win 5 hrs ago Montana State survives battle of top-five teams at Eastern Washington 5 hrs ago Bozeman volleyball ends Gallatin's season, earns state berth 5 hrs ago