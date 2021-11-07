Sneakers

Sneakers

Meet Sneakers! Sneakers is an 8 year old medium mix. He loves to run and explore! He is good on a leash and loves being by his friend’s side. He may be best as the only pet. He can get anxious sometimes so he would prefer to spend lots of time with his family. He loves cuddles too! One of his favorite activities is riding in the car because and looking out the window. If you would like to meet Sneakers, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

