Pet of the Week, Sunday, November 28, 2021

Ms. Kitty

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Ms. Kitty! Ms. Kitty is a sweet 14 year old couch potato. She loves to play with mouse toys! Head scratches are also one of her favorite things. She has previously lived with cats and dogs. Stop by HOV if you would like to meet Ms. Kitty stop by HOV between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you