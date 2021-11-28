Pet of the Week, Sunday, November 28, 2021 Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ms. Kitty Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Ms. Kitty! Ms. Kitty is a sweet 14 year old couch potato. She loves to play with mouse toys! Head scratches are also one of her favorite things. She has previously lived with cats and dogs. Stop by HOV if you would like to meet Ms. Kitty stop by HOV between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kitty Zoology Hov Dog Cat Animal Shelter Pet Toys Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Nov. 28, 2021 1 hr ago Business briefs for Nov. 28, 2021 1 hr ago Montana State University engineering team tests new geothermal system 1 hr ago Montana State women beat Cal Poly, snap five-game losing streak 7 hrs ago