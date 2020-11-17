Meet Taz! This sweet man is looking for a new home with you. Don't let his age fool you, he is a very sweet boy who would make a great addition to your family. He is looking for a low energy home. Most dogs are good as well as older children. Taz is a gentle soul in need of some loving. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. *We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.