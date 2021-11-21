Pet of the Week, Sunday, November 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Kansas! Kansas is a large 4 year old boy looking for his new home. He has lots of energy and loves to play with stuffies. He can be picky in what others pets he gets along with. Come meet this sweet boy today! We are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:30am to 5pm. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Old Boy Kansas Pet Animal Shelter Valley Energy Boy Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Nov. 21, 2021 25 min ago Controversial Canyon Gate zoning proposal to be considered Monday 25 min ago Site planning for downtown Bozeman development underway 25 min ago Bozeman, Gallatin County to finalize settlement in coming weeks 25 min ago