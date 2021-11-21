Pet of the Week, Sunday, November 21, 2021

Kansas

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Kansas! Kansas is a large 4 year old boy looking for his new home. He has lots of energy and loves to play with stuffies. He can be picky in what others pets he gets along with. Come meet this sweet boy today! We are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:30am to 5pm.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you