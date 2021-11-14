Pet of the Week, Sunday, November 14, 2021

Ruffio

Meet Ruffio! Ruffio is 12 year old domestic shorthair looking for his new home. He is independent and would love to be the only pet in the home. He can be a little shy but will warm up to you with time. Stop by Heart of the Valley to give this old man some love! We are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:30am to 5pm.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

