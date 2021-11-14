Pet of the Week, Sunday, November 14, 2021 Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ruffio Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Ruffio! Ruffio is 12 year old domestic shorthair looking for his new home. He is independent and would love to be the only pet in the home. He can be a little shy but will warm up to you with time. Stop by Heart of the Valley to give this old man some love! We are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:30am to 5pm. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruffio Shorthair Zoology Valley Pet Animal Shelter Warm Up Old Man Recommended for you Latest Local Report on nurses shows tight labor market 39 min ago Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program 1 hr ago Business briefs for Nov. 14, 2021 14 hrs ago People in business for Nov. 14, 2021 14 hrs ago