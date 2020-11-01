Meet Momma! Momma is a beautiful large mix female looking for her new home. She is an energetic gal looking for a high energy home to accommodate her needs. She LOVES snacks! She can be dog selective and gets along with older children. Call Heart of the Valley to set up an appointment to meet Momma today! (406) 388-9399. You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
