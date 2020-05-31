Meet Dozer! Dozer was an abandoned dog; because of this we don’t have much background on his history. But what we do know is he is a sweet boy who is smart and social! He prefers to do his own thing when other dogs are around and perfectly happy with sniffing and exploring on his own while they play. He loves treats and will eagerly try new things to win some food! Dozer recently went through surgery for a condition called “entropion”. This is where the eyelid of either or both eyes (OR in Dozer’s case, just the left) roll under causing the lower eyelashes to rub against the cornea. There is a slim chance a second surgery may need to be performed but most of the time a one-time resolution is all a pupper needs. Call us to schedule an appointment to meet Dozer at (406) 388-9399.You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
