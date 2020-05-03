Meet Esteban! Esteban came to Heart of the Valley as a stray. He may need to be the only cat in his new home. Esteban is becoming friendlier and he loves head rubs. Esteban is a very sweet boy who is looking for a home to love him. If Esteban sounds like the cat for you call us at (406)388-9399 to schedule an appointment to meet him! Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Esteban any day of the week from 11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
